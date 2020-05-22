EXCLUSIVE: Is The Reopening Of Texas Going As Planned? We Asked Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the reopening of Texas in a wide-ranging interview.

“It’s always complicated when you’re balancing health and safety, versus people’s ability to work, but given the fact that there’s no vaccine and we probably won’t have one for at least a year or longer, there has to be a way to get people back to work,” said Paxton. RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Texas AG Ken Paxton Explains Why He’s Fighting Against Voting-By-Mail During Coronavirus )

He went on to explain that some counties may remain shut down longer than others.

WATCH:

