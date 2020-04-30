EXCLUSIVE: What Happens When Texas Reopens? Attorney General Ken Paxton Tells All

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc for an exclusive interview on the state’s decision to reopen businesses May 1.
Paxton touched on a wide-range of issues, including: how closely Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott worked with the White House on making the decision, what will possibly happen two weeks into their new business plan and the role attorneys general played in trying to protect Americans’ civil liberties throughout this entire process, as ordered by U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. (RELATED: Trump To Allow Distancing Guidelines To ‘Fade Out,’ But Most Will Be Included In New Reopening Instructions)
The attorney general explained the specific plan Texas is rolling out to safeguard places of worship under the new guideline and touched on the state’s blueprint for expanding different types of testing to monitor workers returning back to their jobs. He also delivered an optimistic message of hope for all Americans in this trying time.
WATCH:
