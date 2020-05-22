‘I’m Not There Yet’: Lady Gaga Says After Flirting ‘With The Idea Of Sobriety’

Lady Gaga admitted that while working on her latest album “Chromatica” she flirted with “the idea of sobriety,” but explained she’s just not “there yet.”

"I don't take any pain medication, because it's not healthy for me," the 34-year-old pop singer told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Friday.

"But I've flirted with the idea of sobriety," she added. "I'm not there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album."

Gaga went on to explain how the idea of giving up alcohol came about as she was recording, “911,” a song about an “antipsychotic” drug she said she takes.

“It’s something that came up as a result of me trying to work through the pain that I was feeling,” the “Shallow” star explained. “But part of my healing process was going, ‘Well, I can either lash the hell out of myself every day for continuing to drink, or I can just be happy that I’m still alive and keep going,’ and feel good enough.”

“I am good enough,” she added. “It’s not perfect, but wabi-sabi. I’m perfectly imperfect.”

The “Joanne” star went on to explain while she isn’t ready to give up alcohol just yet, she has given up smoking, presumably weed, the article noted.

“I smoked the whole way through making this record,” Gaga shared. “And when we were done, I stopped. It was the most bizarre, beautiful thing that could have happened, that this music actually healed me.”

“I think I forgive myself,” she added. “I forgive myself for all the ways I’ve punished myself in private. I’ve been open about the fact that I used to cut.”

The “Stupid Love” hitmaker continued while she noted how she’s been “open about the fact that I have had masochistic tendencies that are not healthy. And they’re ways of expressing shame. They’re ways of expressing feeling not good enough, but actually they’re not effective. They just make you feel worse.”

The new album is set to drop May 29 after initially being delayed due to the coronavirus.