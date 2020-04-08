Lady Gaga Opens Up About Her ‘Dreams And Hopes’ And Whether Those Involve Marriage And Kids

Lady Gaga got candid about her “dreams and hopes” in life and admitted those involve getting married some day and having kids.

“Marriage,” the 34-year-old pop singer revealed in the May cover story for InStyle magazine in a piece published Wednesday when asked what she wants out of life. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness],” she added. “I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Apr 8, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

The pop singer continued, “I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love.”(RELATED: REPORT: How ‘A Star Is Born’ Put Stress On Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga’s Relationship)

“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” the “Stupid Love” hitmaker admitted. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do?”

“We can hold a human inside and grow it,” she added. “Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!'”

The “Born This Way” hitmaker is currently dating tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky and is reportedly head over heels for him, according to an Entertainment Tonight piece last month.

“Gaga is really getting serious with her boyfriend, and the chemistry is undeniable,” a source told the outlet. “At first she wanted to keep it low-key and quiet because she had just gotten out of a relationship [with Christian Carino] and thought taking it slow would be good, but they had an immediate connection, so it was tough to keep under wraps. They were spending so much time together, she finally decided to post on Instagram to make it official.”

“She wasn’t expecting to get so involved so quickly after her last relationship, but she started telling her friends she was completely in love with him,” the source added. “Anyone that has spent any time with them can see the connection. They are completely smitten. Her friends haven’t seen her this happy in years. It didn’t take long for her friends to adore him too.”