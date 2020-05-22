Trump Snaps At Biden, Pelosi Over Coronavirus Criticism: ‘These People Are Sick’

President Donald Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Joe Biden Friday during a White House Memorial Day ceremony.

The president called Pelosi and Biden “sick” over their criticism of his coronavirus response, pointing to his decision to ban travel from China in late January. (RELATED: ‘Hell Yes’: Over 200 Democrats Stand By ‘NO BAN Act’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

“I put a ban on China in January, and I took a lot of heat,” Trump said. “Joe Biden said, ‘oh, he’s xenophobic.’ Oh that’s right, yeah. But a month later he said I was right. As you know, Dr. Fauci, a good guy said ‘you don’t need to do that,’ and then later on when he saw that I did it, and when we kept thousands, tens of thousands of people out, he said, ‘Donald Trump saved thousands of lives, tens of thousands of lives.'”

The president also went after Pelosi over her late February appearance in San Francisco’s Chinatown, where the speaker encouraged people to come out and patron businesses in the area. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

WATCH:

“Nancy Pelosi, a month later, was in Chinatown in San Francisco. She’s dancing in the streets of Chinatown trying to say, ‘It’s ok to come to the United States, it’s fine, it’s wonderful, come on in. Bring your infection with you,’ and then she said ‘he should’ve done it earlier’ about me, and she’s dancing a month later,” Trump said. “These people are sick.”

The president’s comments follow a week of back and forth insults, where Pelosi referred to Trump as “morbidly obese,” and the president responded by dismissing the speaker as a “waste of time.”