Pro Sports Teams In New York Are Allowed To Start Training Again

Pro sports teams in New York can officially return to training.

According to Field Yates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that all pro teams can begin training camps in accordance with health regulations and protocols. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

New York has been one of the hardest hit states in America during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces effective today that all professional sports teams in the state can begin training camps while following the appropriate health protocols. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 24, 2020

This is a gigantic step forward in the battle against coronavirus. New York has been incredibly hard hit during the crisis.

If you told me a month ago sports teams in the state would be back to training before the start of June, I would have called you crazy.

Yet, here we are at the end of May and NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL teams in the state can start getting back to work.

That’s great news, and it should give a little bit of hope and optimism to everyone out there that we’re going to get sports back sooner than later.

Now, this of course doesn’t mean the stands will be packed or that games will even be held soon. It just means we’re moving in the right direction.

After all we’ve been through over the past couple months, you really can’t ask for much more.