DeAndre Baker And Quinton Dunbar Turn Themselves In After Alleged Robbery

DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have both surrendered to police in Miramar, Florida.

According to ESPN, the Giants and Seahawks cornerbacks turned themselves in Saturday after being hit with several serious charges.

Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, and Baker was hit with the same four charges and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The two men are accused of robbing people at a party in Miramar this past Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Attorneys for both men claim witness accounts will clear their clients of any wrongdoing, according to the same ESPN report.

Obviously, both men are to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. That’s the way the system works in America.

Having said that, these aren’t minor charges. It’s not like these two got slapped with a charge for having a little weed.

They’re both facing multiple felony charges after allegedly robbing a party. It’s not a good situation at all.

Their lawyers claim they have witness statements that will clear the two NFL players. We’ll see how it all shakes out, but it seems like this situation will get much crazier before it comes down.

Something tells me the facts surrounding the case will only get wilder the more we know. After all, we’re talking about two NFL players being charged with armed robbery!

Just at the baseline, it’s already incredibly crazy.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them!