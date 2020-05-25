Crowds Take Over Lake Of The Ozarks During Memorial Day Weekend, Despite Coronavirus

Memorial Day weekend brought crowds of people to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the vacationers were not following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for social distancing or mask wearing while partying on Memorial Day weekend, according to a report published Sunday by CBS News.

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks???? #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

“No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks,” CBS affiliate reporter Scott Pasmore tweeted alongside a video of people crowded around a pool.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department claimed the area does have social distancing guidelines, but there are no penalties making the guidelines hard to enforce.

“It doesn’t seem people are following it very well here,” the sheriff’s department told KSDK.

KSDK was sent photos of crowds at Redhead Lakeside Grill and Yacht Club. (RELATED: Trump Orders All Flags On Federal Buildings Be Flown At Half-Staff Over Memorial Day Weekend To Honor Coronavirus Victims)

Meanwhile, videos shared on Snapchat showed crowds all across the lake, with one video taking place in Osage Beach, Missouri.

This is a video from Snapchat maps in the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday pic.twitter.com/hSczsbPjnU — Bryce Derrickson (@BruceyD17) May 24, 2020

There are currently 11,752 cases of coronavirus in Missouri, according to KSDK. In Missouri, total of 676 people have died from the virus.

“During this time, we should limit our activity and interactions and continue to maintain social distancing and practice good hygiene to protect our neighbors and ourselves,” the Reopening Missouri website said.