Trump Orders All Flags On Federal Buildings Be Flown At Half-Staff Over Memorial Day Weekend To Honor Coronavirus Victims

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that flags on all federal buildings will be lowered to half-staff over Memorial Day Weekend to honor the American who have succumbed to coronavirus.

“I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus,” Trump tweeted. “On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation.”

The president’s announcement comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top two Democrats in Congress, sent a letter to the White House asking Trump to lower flags once coronavirus deaths eclipsed 100,000. (RELATED: ‘Maybe Tomorrow, Maybe Today’ — Trump Teases Special CDC Guidelines For Reopening Churches)

“It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in the country,” the pair wrote.

The White House had declined comment when pressed on the subject by the Daily Caller earlier in the day.

The president spent the bulk of Thursday touring a Ford manufacturing facility and meeting with African American leaders in Michigan. During the visit, he announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon release special reopening guidance for churches and other houses of worship.