Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface On ‘Saturday Night Live’ 20 Years Ago

Comedian Jimmy Fallon tweeted out an apology after a clip of him doing blackface resurfaced 20 years after the fact.

A clip of Fallon impersonating Chris Rock resurfaced on Twitter. Fallon has impersonated Rock before in other instances such as the 2017 Golden Globes, but blackface was only a part of the act in 2000.

“In 2000, while on ‘SNL,’ I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” Fallon said in his tweet.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

“I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable,” he added. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel And Sarah Silverman All Wore Blackface)

NBC reportedly scrubbed the video from the “Saturday Night Live” website, The Hollywood Reporter reported, although other versions of the clip can still be found online.

Other celebrities have received criticism over old blackface moments including Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman. Megyn Kelly was infamously ousted from NBC in 2018 after she made comments about blackface on air.

Kimmel also dressed up in blackface to do an impersonation of basketball star and former Utah Jazz player Karl Malone.

Kelly was fired after she said it was okay to dress up in blackface when she was a child as long as you were in character.