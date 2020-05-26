‘I SURE DID, F**CKER’: Kathy Griffin Doubles Down On Hoping Trump Gets Stabbed With Potentially Fatal Air-Filled Syringe

Comedian Kathy Griffin expressed her wish that President Donald Trump gets stabbed with a syringe full of air, then doubled-down by posting and reacting to a news article about her original tweet.

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick,” Griffin wrote Tuesday afternoon above a tweet from CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta about Trump’s comments about a possible insulin regimen. “FUCK TRUMP.”

Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. FUCK TRUMP https://t.co/UR2rfymQNY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2020

Then, when The Washington Examiner tweeted out their story about it, Griffin wrote, “I SURE DID, FUCKER” above a link to their post.

The Examiner’s tweet also noted that “air embolisms, caused by air getting into the bloodstream, can be fatal.”

.@KathyGriffin advocates for someone to stab @realDonaldTrump with syringe full of air. Air embolisms, caused by air getting into the bloodstream, can be fatal.https://t.co/KudXSOyFds — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 26, 2020

After being widely condemned for a 2017 photo shoot in which she held a prop of Trump’s bloody severed head, Griffin blamed the president for the stunt ending her career, then later defended it as acceptable because the “head” and “blood” were not real. (RELATED: Kathy Griffin Curses Up A Storm On ‘The View’)

Griffin’s posts this time around were also widely condemned:

The author of the Examiner piece, Anthony Leonardi, reported that a Twitter spokesperson “will look into” the disgraced comedian’s tweets.