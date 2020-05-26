US

‘I SURE DID, F**CKER’: Kathy Griffin Doubles Down On Hoping Trump Gets Stabbed With Potentially Fatal Air-Filled Syringe

Gay Porn's Biggest Night - Str8UpGayPorn Awards, Hosted By Kathy Griffin

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Str8UpGayPorn Awards)

Scott Morefield Reporter
Comedian Kathy Griffin expressed her wish that President Donald Trump gets stabbed with a syringe full of air, then doubled-down by posting and reacting to a news article about her original tweet.

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick,” Griffin wrote Tuesday afternoon above a tweet from CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta about Trump’s comments about a possible insulin regimen. “FUCK TRUMP.”

Then, when The Washington Examiner tweeted out their story about it, Griffin wrote, “I SURE DID, FUCKER” above a link to their post.

The Examiner’s tweet also noted that “air embolisms, caused by air getting into the bloodstream, can be fatal.”

After being widely condemned for a 2017 photo shoot in which she held a prop of Trump’s bloody severed head, Griffin blamed the president for the stunt ending her career, then later defended it as acceptable because the “head” and “blood” were not real. (RELATED: Kathy Griffin Curses Up A Storm On ‘The View’)

Griffin’s posts this time around were also widely condemned:

The author of the Examiner piece, Anthony Leonardi, reported that a Twitter spokesperson “will look into” the disgraced comedian’s tweets.