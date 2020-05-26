Reddit Thread Debates College Football Fans’ Proudest Moments

A fun Reddit thread has popped up debating the proudest moments college football fans have had after a game.

As a college football fan, life is all about living the highest of highs and suffering through the lowest of lows. We accept this reality, and we’re okay with it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This thread dived right into the happiest moments.

For me, there are three moments that really stand out above the rest. Let’s take a look at all three!

1) Wisconsin defeats top-ranked Ohio State 31-18.

This was a hell of an incredible football game. Number one OSU paid a visit to Madison under the lights, and we ran them right off the damn field.

Not only did we beat them, but we came out firing on all cylinders. I was in Montana when this game happened, and I rushed back to a TV for kickoff.

It felt like in that moment Wisconsin reintroduced ourselves as not a regional power in college football, but a national force to be reckoned with.

2) Wisconsin defeats Nebraska 48-17 in Madison in 2011.

This was the hottest ticket in town in 2011. Russell Wilson had arrived, Wisconsin had all the hype in the world, we were rolling and Nebraska was going to be playing their first ever conference game.

People thought the Cornhuskers were going to come to the B1G and just wreck everyone. Not so fast, my friends!

Russell Wilson had himself a little party, and it really catapulted him onto the national scene. After halftime, Nebraska never had a chance as Wisconsin just rolled!

As a fan, this might have been the most electric football atmosphere I’ve ever witnessed.

3) Wisconsin beats Michigan 35-14 in 2019.

What a game this was this past season. Well, it was more of a public massacre than it was a football game. Michigan walked into Madison expecting to roll us since it looked like the Wolverines might finally be legit.

We quickly learned they weren’t at all what we expected. Jonathan Taylor and company laid waste to the Wolverines.

I went to a bar after the game, and a local coach told me he’d never seen anyone dismantle Jim Harbaugh the way Paul Chryst had.

He infamously said “this Wisconsin team is athletically on a different level.” Then, we proceeded to lose to Illinois!

Well, those are my big three. Let us know yours in the comments!