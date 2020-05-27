Peyton Manning Says He Hasn’t Ruled Out A Broadcasting Job ‘Forever’

Peyton Manning hasn’t completely ruled out getting into the broadcast booth for NFL games.

Manning’s name has been tied to broadcasting jobs ever since he retired from the NFL, but he hasn’t taken one yet. However, it sounds like he’s open to it down the road. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I haven’t said no forever. I’ve said no to this year. It doesn’t feel like the right time,” Manning explained to Rich Eisen during a Tuesday interview.

He added that he has a “check with me next year” mentality. You can listen to his full comments below.

He’s been courted (reportedly) with millions, so will we see Peyton Manning in the broadcast booth anytime soon? pic.twitter.com/Hcn0nBf0Kv — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 26, 2020

I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but I really think Manning would be awesome in the booth. There are very few people in the world of sports as entertaining as him.

The dude was a hell of a football player during his career, and he’s equally as talented when it comes to just his general ability to move the needle.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Tony Romo’s success in the booth, it’s that fans love a guy with firsthand experience and who is entertaining.

I like Romo a ton, but Manning is simply on the next level. The two-time Super Bowl champion takes things up a notch with his charisma.

I really do hope he takes a job eventually because I think he’d be damn good at it. The football world deserves Peyton Manning in the booth.

Will it happen? Who knows, but he sounds open to it.