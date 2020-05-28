Apple Joins Martin Scorsese’s New Movie ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ With Leonardo DiCaprio

Apple will help make Martin Scorsese’s new movie “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple has teamed up with Paramount to produce the movie with Leonard DiCaprio. For those of you who don’t already know, this film sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot, according to the same THR report, is: ” Set in 1920s Oklahoma when the Osage Nation discovered oil under their land, the Native Americans found themselves being murdered one by one. As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case and unraveled a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this one immediately. To be totally clear, I was all in on this film from the moment I first heard about it.

It’s being made by a legendary director and stars Leonardo DiCaprio. How can you not absolutely love the premise and team involved?

Secondly, this is just another sign of the streaming powers taking things to the next level. As you all know, I’m all for the streaming wars.

Competition forces everyone to get better. Apple getting involved with a film of this magnitude is a crystal clear sign they mean business.

I highly doubt it comes straight to Apple TV+. That’s not going to happen. This film is going to be a cash cow at the box office, but it’ll eventually come to streaming.

Let’s hope Apple making this move forces all the other streaming services to step it up!

As for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” I think it’s safe to assume this one will be awesome whenever it ends up being released.