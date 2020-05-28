DOJ Reviewing A Trove Of Documents From ‘Very Beginning Of The Russia Investigation’ For Public Release

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed at Thursday’s press briefing that the Justice Department is in the process of reviewing for public release a trove of documents pertaining to the origins of the Russia investigation.

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified the documents prior to swearing in his replacement, John Ratcliffe, on Tuesday. One senior administration official told the Daily Caller on Thursday that the “documents are from the beginning of the Russia investigation. The very beginning.” (EXCLUSIVE: Here’s The ‘Unclassified’ List Of Actions Ric Grenell Took As DNI To ‘Break The Deep State’)

DOJ did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s inquiries on when the review will be completed.

Before leaving the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Grenell pushed DOJ and Congress to release multiple tranches of documents and footnotes regarding the origins of the Russia investigation, including a list of Obama administration officials who requested the unmasking of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, and an email from former Obama NSA Susan Rice detailing a January 2017 meeting in the Oval Office where Flynn was discussed.

Trump himself hinted at a forthcoming release of Russia investigation documents during a recent interview.

“Other things are going to come out, too. And a lot of other things are going to come out,” he explained. “I would like to see it move much faster.”