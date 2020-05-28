Phil Mickelson Wants To Do A Golf Match With Michael Jordan

Phil Mickelson wants to continue doing “The Match,” and he wants to get Michael Jordan involved.

Mickelson participated in the second version of the event this past weekend with Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. It was a smashing success, and was the most-watched golf event in cable history.

Now, he wants to continue it, and the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls is on his list of people to get involved. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mickelson said the following during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, according to Sports Illustrated:

I think you could showcase guys like Steph Curry and Michael Jordan or Tony Romo and Patrick Mahomes, who are all good golfers, elite talents and have great personalities. Those personalities are going to come out with this event. Or you could have someone who loves the game and is competitive but is really entertaining like Larry David and Bill Murray. I think that could shine.

If Michael Jordan agreed to participate in a version of “The Match,” it would probably blow past the TV ratings from Sunday.

It would probably reset the record with absolute ease.

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest trash talkers to ever live. That’s just a fact, and anyone who has watched “The Last Dance” knows it.

He is also absurdly competitive. The man has a drive and fire inside with him that can’t be taught. You’re either born with it or you’re not.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

However, the big problem with Jordan doing it is that he’s a pretty private person. That’s why “The Last Dance” was such a big deal.

It was the first time we really got a good look at his private life. I’m not sure he’s going to want to be mic’ed up for a golf match.

I hope I’m wrong, but it doesn’t seem like something he’ll jump at.

Hopefully, Jordan would agree to do it, but I’m not holding my breath.