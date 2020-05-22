Karl Malone Says He ‘Was A Bad Son Of A B*tch’ When Asked About Michael Jordan

Karl Malone dropped an epic line when talking about Michael Jordan.

The six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls is the talk of the sports world after “The Last Dance” aired on ESPN. In the final episodes of the documentary series, Jordan’s battle with Malone and the Utah Jazz was covered. In case you thought Malone was intimidated by Jordan after the Jazz lost to him in the finals, I can promise you that he’s not. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Everybody say this person was a bad man and all that. Well, yes, I give them respect, but I got a setup. I’m a man, and I was a bad son of b*tch too. So, that’s how I look at that, and that’s who I am,” the legendary Jazz player said in a video shared by ESPN when talking about Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

You can watch his full comments below.

Now we know what Karl Malone thinks of Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/Q7a7QdFHZp — E60 (@E60) May 20, 2020

I’m starting to think I need to listen to way more Karl Malone interviews. I’m not sure I’ve really ever heard him talk at length before, but I’m sold.

Anyone who refers to themselves as a “bad son of a b*tch” while ripping a cigar is the kind of man I want to party with.

That’s the kind of man I want to go to war with.

That’s also the kind of attitude all champions should have. Yes, you should always respect your opponents, but you should never fear them.

If you’re scared of your opponents, then don’t even take the damn court. As I always say with the Wisconsin Badgers, I expect to win every single time we step on the field or the court.

I don’t care who we’re playing. I expect to win. Now, we might not always win, but it’s the expectation. Anything less is unacceptable.

Props to Malone for keeping it real when talking about Michael Jordan. I respect the hell out of his stance and comments.