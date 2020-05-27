Michael Jordan Once Had Pat Riley Thrown Out Of His Hotel Room

Michael Jordan once pulled an incredible power move on NBA legend Pat Riley.

According to “The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir, Pat Riley told him during the interview process for the documentary that the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls had him thrown out of his hotel room! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As Hehir told the story on the Pushin’ Thru podcast with B.J. Armstrong and Tate Frazier, Riley was staying in the best suite at a hotel in Hawaii in 1992. Management called and told the then-New York Knicks coach he had to move rooms.

When he got to the pool, he looked up at the balcony and saw Michael Jordan waving down at him. Listen to the awesome story below.

A Michael Jordan story courtesy of Pat Riley left on the cutting room floor @jasonmhehir. Listen to the entire episode of @pushinthrupod here: https://t.co/kyJf6Ff9ev #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/w1mqB0w5QH — Figures. (@figuresnetwork) May 21, 2020

There are power moves and then there is this level of power moves. Pat Riley was the head coach of the Knicks when this happened and he was one of the most influential men in all of sports.

Yet, he was no match for Michael Jordan. Imagine being the head coach of the New York Knicks, getting thrown out of your room, looking up from the pool and seeing your rival waving down at you.

If that’s not laugh-out-loud funny, then I don’t know what is!

You can’t even be mad if you’re Riley! You have to just sit back and laugh! You just have to laugh at the way these rivalries played themselves out.

As I’ve said before, you need to watch “The Last Dance.” It’s one of the greatest documentaries ever made and there’s no doubt about that at all!

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

H/T: BroBible