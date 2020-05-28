Restaurant In Paris Uses Plastic Shield To Protect Customers During Pandemic

A restaurant in Paris showed off the wild steps they are taking to protect diners as places begin to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the photo posted Thursday by Fox News on Instagram, we see a man and a woman in what looks to be an empty restaurant in the city, and each is underneath a lampshade-like plastic shield that is suspended from the ceiling.(RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Pictures that have since surfaced online show how the protective shield covers the diners body from the head down to the middle of the chest, leaving space for food and drinks to be delivered to customers but keeping people safe during the coronavirus outbreak.(RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Check it out!

The contraptions are just the latest ones we have seen as places around the world use their creativity to get their establishments open for customers after being forced to close their doors for fear of spreading COVID-19.

In England, a cafe owner came up with hanging plastic shower curtains between tables in an attempt to keep patrons safe.

Photos from a bar in Placerville, CA. showed similar steps to keep business going and customers feeling safe.