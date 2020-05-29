Guy Suffers Hard Landing During Biking Stunt In Crazy Video

One guy suffered a brutal landing after falling off of his bike in a viral video making the rounds online.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video of a guy trying to do some kind of a stunt off of a jump, and things didn't end well.

Not only did things not end well, but he flew right off his bike. Watch the wild video below.

I’d imagine this feels similar to wiping your ass with one ply toilet paper @gonepatrol pic.twitter.com/Z2d9D63gGM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2020

The fact that guy got up and walked away is nothing short of incredible. If I took a fall like that, you might as well just shoot me on the spot.

I'd be done forever. There's zero shot I'd ever get back up. No chance in hell. I know what I can do, and I know what I can't do.

Getting up after a crash landing of that nature just isn't in my wheelhouse.

Also, this is why these stunts make no sense to me. Who are you trying to impress? Do guys do this stuff in hopes of getting women?

Are they trying to just go viral? What is the plan here? Stuff like this never made sense to me, especially when you factor in the fact you can take a crash landing like that.

Call me crazy, but I’ll spend my free time drinking beers with the boys with my feet planted safely on the ground.

Still, I’m more than impressed that dude just shook it off. We all know most of us wouldn’t have done the same.