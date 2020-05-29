REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Hit With 4 New Rape Allegations In Lawsuit

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was accused of raping four women in new allegations detailed in a lawsuit.

One of the additional four women was 17 at the time of the alleged encounter, according to a report published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Harvey’s brother Bob Weinstein, production group Miramax and Disney were all named in the lawsuit.

“There is no doubt that Robert Weinstein knew, or should have known, that his brother was a dangerous predator likely to sexually abuse other women like Plaintiffs given that he witnessed his brother’s behavior; received direct and indirect verbal and written complaints made by and on behalf of female victims and/or employees of Miramax who were sexually abused by Harvey Weinstein,” the lawsuit, obtained by THR, claimed.

One woman alleged Weinstein raped her in 1994, when she was 17, according to the lawsuit. The now 43-year-old woman claimed a meeting was set up between Weinstein and her. When she arrived he was already naked. Weinstein allegedly told the woman that for him to give her the job, she had to “sexually gratify him.” (RELATED: Jury Returns Guilty Verdict On Two Counts In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial)

Another woman, 70, alleged Weinstein raped her when she was 34 while in France for the Cannes Film Festival, the lawsuit stated. The woman claimed she went back to Weinstein’s suite with him, where he “pinned her against the suite’s front door” and sexually assaulted her.

The third woman, 38, claimed Weinstein raped her in 2008 at the age of 26. The woman claimed Weinstein “scouted” her at a New York City hotel in the lawsuit. During a later meeting between the two at Weinstein’s apartment, the woman claimed he raped her.

Lastly, the fourth woman, 35, alleged Weinstein raped her in 2018 after meeting at the Venice Film Festival. She was 28 at the time, according to the lawsuit. Weinstein invited her to audition for him at his office, but it reportedly never happened. Later he invited her to his hotel room following a dinner, and she brought a friend along. Weinstein allegedly got her friend to leave and ended up exposing himself to the woman and forced her to perform oral sex.

All four women claimed they were threatened in some way to remain quiet following the alleged altercations.

Weinstein is currently serving 23 years in prison after being convicted in February of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree.