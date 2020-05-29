Van Jones Says Hillary Clinton Supporters Are More Of A Threat Than The Ku Klux Klan

Political commentator Van Jones said Friday that white Hillary Clinton supporters are a bigger threat to black people than the KKK.

“It’s not the racist white person that’s in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about,” he said. “It’s the white, liberal, Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now … oh, I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see us all the same.”

Van Jones just said that Hillary Clinton supporters are a bigger threat to black people than the KKK. pic.twitter.com/6vnwUmOrcA — Seanologues on YouTube! (@seankent) May 29, 2020

The comment refers to an incident in Central Park where a woman, Amy Cooper, who was seen on a viral video saying to a black man, Christian Cooper, that she was going to call the police and tell them that “there’s an African-American man threatening my life!” The incident took place after Christian Cooper asked the woman to put her dog on a leash since the area they were in required dogs to be leashed.

“The minute she sees a black man, who she does not respect or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponizes race like she’s been trained by the Aryan nation,” he said on CNN. “A Klan member could not have been better trained to pick up their phone and tell the police that it’s a black man, an African American man, come get him.”

Jones’ appearance on CNN comes in the wake of George Floyd’s death, who was killed by a police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck until he died. Floyd’s death has sparked massive riots in Minneapolis that resulted in multiple buildings burning to the ground, including a police station. (RELATED: Club Owner Reportedly Says George Floyd And Fired Officer Worked The Same Security Job)

“How did we get here? How did we get to this place where a Black man could be LYNCHED in broad daylight, surrounded by officers & bystanders, and nothing be done about it?” Jones said in a tweet. “There needs to be CONVICTIONS. This is the tip of the iceberg.”

“Even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant, and so what you’re seeing now is a curtain falling away,” he said on CNN.