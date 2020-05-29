Report: Megan Fox First Split From Husband Brian Austin Green When He Was Seriously Ill

Megan Fox reportedly first walked away from her husband Brian Austin Green back when he was seriously ill and bedridden.

Sources with knowledge about the 34-year-old actress and 46-year-old actor's marriage shared that the "Jennifer's Body" star reportedly split from her husband back in 2015 when he was suffering from a stroke-like syndrome that left him barely able to move, per Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

"He could barely lift his head," one insider shared about Green's condition after he became very sick with an undiagnosed brain condition back in December 2014.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star spent more than six months in bed before he finally recovered.

While he was sick, Fox left Los Angeles in the Spring of 2015 to work on the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” movie filming in New York.

Sources told the outlet that when she got back from New York she was ready to put an end to their five-year marriage and reportedly filed for divorce that August.

However, the two then reconciled and Green worked to put the piece back together of their relationship following the illness and split.

Speaking on his podcast, “With Brian Austin Green,” he talked about the recent split and shared that Megan broke up with him again earlier this year.

The actor said she was away shooting a movie abroad and when she got back she said she realized she “liked [herself] better” while she was alone during the shoot, according to Page Six.

Green explained the couple has had, “an amazing relationship” during their 10 years of marriage.

Recent reports have the “Transformers” star linked up with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, something Brian shot down and said the two were “just friends at this point.”