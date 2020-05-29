EXCLUSIVE: ‘This Isn’t White Against Blacks’: Pastor Darrell Scott Reacts To George Floyd’s Death And Protests 

Pastor Darrell Scott, CEO of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to weigh in on the death of George Floyd, the protests and police brutality.

“The white community is just as outraged as the black community, so this isn’t white against blacks, this is one police officer who did something wrong,” said Scott. (REALTED: Trump Vows ‘George Floyd Will Not Have Died In Vain’ As National Guard Arrives In Minneapolis.)

He went on to share his first reactions to the video of Floyd’s death and his thoughts on the Minneapolis riots.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang