‘Yellowstone’ Releases Majestic ‘Moment Of Zen’ Video Ahead Of Season 3 Starting

“Yellowstone” released an incredible video Thursday night.

The hit Paramount Network show tweeted a video of majestic moments and scenery from the series, and it’s absolutely awesome. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Full Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence)

They captioned the video, “This moment of zen has been brought to you by the Dutton Ranch.” Give it a watch below.

Fans of the show are going to love it.

This moment of zen has been brought to you by the Dutton Ranch. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/BZ3kuTO4tD — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 28, 2020

Damn, if that doesn’t make you want to be a cowboy, I don’t know what will. That video was awesome. It was very calming and full of beautiful scenery to enjoy.

I’ve always said one of the best parts about “Yellowstone” is the landscape, scenery and the outdoor settings.

It’s almost like the land is a character in and of itself, and that video is proof of that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 12, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT

It’s crazy that we’re only 23 days away from the start of season three. It seems like just yesterday that we were watching the Duttons lay waste to the Beck brothers to close out season two. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

View this post on Instagram The Beck Brothers messed with the wrong family. #YellowstoneTV A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 11, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

Now, we have a new season sitting on our horizon. What enemies will arrive? Who will rise? Who will fall? Who will challenge the Duttons? Will Kayce continue to be elevated on the ranch?

I have so many questions, and they’ll start being answered June 21. I’m so excited!

If you’re not pumped for “Yellowstone” season three, go ahead and exit my life. I don’t need that kind of bad energy around me.

The rest of us will be enjoying some new episodes starting June 21. I can’t wait!