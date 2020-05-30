US

Tensions Flare As Protesters Square Off With Secret Service Outside White House

Demonstrators rally near the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Washington, U.S. May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Protests led to a standoff Saturday between demonstrators and Secret Service agents outside the White House.

Video taken by WTOP News’ Alejandro Alvarez showed a series of confrontations that took place after a largely peaceful rally on the National Mall. Protesters gathered and listened to black activists discuss the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last Monday.

The rally broke up, sending a large number of protesters marching toward the White House. (RELATED: ‘Catastrophic Judgmental Error’: Dan Bongino Warns Rioters Not To Try Breaching The White House)

Shortly after protesters gathered near the 17th Street checkpoint on Pennsylvania Avenue, some kicked over the barricades and pushed toward the line of Secret Service agents. Some could be heard shouting, “Don’t shoot!” as they went over the barriers.

Inside the barricades, protesters formed a new line facing off with the Secret Service, some still yelling, “Hands up, don’t shoot!”

The first real clash came as protesters pushed forward and agents deployed pepper spray.

Protesters were warned several times to disperse before the Secret Service agents charged into the crowd with more pepper spray. Protesters responded by throwing water bottles and other objects as they were pushed back.

Agents herded journalists through the chaos in order to ensure their safety.

Once they had pushed the crowd back to the 17th Street access point, the crowd dispersed from that area.

Just hours earlier, Fox News contributor and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino had warned rioters that an attempt to breach the White House grounds would not end well.