Biden Campaign Won’t Say If It Has Addressed Staffers Who Donated To Pay Bail For Rioters, Looters

More than a dozen staffers working for Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign have donated to pay bail for those arrested while protesting and rioting against George Floyd’s death, but the campaign didn’t say whether they’re going to do anything about it.

Biden condemned rioters and looters Saturday and called for an end to “needless violence.” At least 13 of his staffers have donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, however, which pays cash bail for those arrested in the state.

When the Daily Caller asked the Biden campaign whether it would do anything about its staffers making the donations, they did not respond. (RELATED: ‘Catastrophic Judgmental Error’: Dan Bongino Warns Rioters Not To Try Breaching The White House)

The campaign appears to have been supportive of the effort, however, with spokesman Andrew Bates telling Reuters that Biden opposes cash bail as a general policy. (RELATED: Tim Walz Blames Riots On ‘Outsiders,’ Cartels And White Supremacists — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joy Reid Join In)

President Donald Trump’s campaign was quick to ridicule Biden for paying staffers who would “financially support the mayhem” taking place across dozens of American cities.

“It’s disturbing that Joe Biden’s team would financially support the mayhem that is hurting innocent people and destroying what good people spent their lives building,” the Trump campaign wrote in an email to supporters.

Several celebrities also joined Biden’s staffers in donating to bail funds, including Chrissy Teigen and Justin Timberlake.