Tim Walz Blames Riots On ‘Outsiders,’ Cartels And White Supremacists — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joy Reid Join In

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to push the theory that white supremacists were at the heart of nationwide riots.

Peaceful protests began in Minneapolis following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody. Protests sprang up across the country as video showing former police officer Derek Chauvin holding Floyd down with a knee compressing his neck. (Chauvin has since been fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.) (RELATED: ‘Catastrophic Judgmental Error’: Dan Bongino Warns Rioters Not To Try Breaching The White House)

Protests in multiple cities escalated to full-scale riots — stores were vandalized and looted and some were burned to the ground.

After several nights of rioting and violence, Gov. Walz said Saturday that many of the rioters who had been arrested during the demonstrations were not local — and suggested that organized crime, cartels and white supremacists could be using the protest as a cover to incite violence.

Minnesota gov. hints that white supremacists, drug cartels could be part of widespread chaos https://t.co/pkrorByFFV via @NBCNews — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 30, 2020

We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 30, 2020

Minnesota officials say many of the violent protesters who have caused widespread damage are from out of state. Authorities have been monitoring alleged criminals online, including postings by suspected white supremacists trying to incite violence. — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 30, 2020

Author and religious scholar Reza Aslan was among those who took things a step further, pinning the riots on Trump supporters.

White Supremacists=Trump Supporters. These are Trump supporters burning and looting. https://t.co/DKyvP6mUJk — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 30, 2020

Minnesota public safety commissioner says white nationalists are organizing and coming to the state for violence and destruction. In other words, white supremacists are following Trump’s lead. pic.twitter.com/nKXHXnzSsb — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 30, 2020

MSNBC host Joy Reid jumped on the narrative as well.

He adds that white nationalist groups are posting messages promoting going to Minneapolis to “get our loot on” and cause mayhem. He says they will investigate those using the outrage over the murder of George Floyd as a “cover” for illegal activity — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2020

And Reid was quickly followed by Ocasio-Cortez.

Important. If you are at a demonstration and something doesn’t seem right, this could be why. Document it ⬇️ https://t.co/FcYuAQeWJV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2020

A Fox 9 report that was released Saturday afternoon flew in the face of claims that the trouble was primarily being incited by outsiders. It said that only seven of the 45 protesters who had been arrested in connection with the unrest in Minneapolis did not have Minnesota addresses.

Jail records show most arrested in Minneapolis riots are Minnesotans https://t.co/P75dypbRCS — FOX 9 (@FOX9) May 30, 2020

President Donald Trump and several others have laid the blame at the feet of Antifa, with some calling on the president to label the group as a domestic terror organization.

It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Don’t believe what you’re reading about who these people are. Do your own research and go spend time watching the hours and hours of interviews that Unicorn Riot did on the ground in Minneapolis two nights ago. White supremacists didn’t destroy the CNN building. Antifa did. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 30, 2020

ANTIFA are not white supremacists They aren’t even Democrats or Republicans They are anarchists Often in support of communism They are nothing close to right wing They also believe violence/vandalism is justified to achieve their revolution Get it right Minneapolis! — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) May 30, 2020

Walz announced Saturday that in the face of continued unrest, he had no choice but to activate the Minnesota National Guard.