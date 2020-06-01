‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson’s New Found Daughter Speaks Out For First Time About Meeting Him And Family

“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson’s new found daughter, Phyllis, revealed how things went that first time she meet her dad after discovering the reality star was her father from an extramarital affair he had in the 1970s.

"I thought, 'How cool is it that the first time I'm seeing my dad, he's preaching the gospel?'" Phyllis explained after walking into their church where the 74-year-old reality star was preaching. The comments came during the reality star's "Unashamed with Phil Robertson" podcast, per by The Blaze in a piece published Sunday.

"That, to me, was like, that's a cool dad," she added.

His 45-year-old daughter later admitted, her whole life she always suspected the man she was told was her biological dad, wasn’t her father.

And how she wasn’t completely “overwhelmed” and things never felt “awkward” when she meet the huge Robertson’s family and her brother’s, Jase, Al, Willie and Jep that first time.

“It was just like pieces, puzzle pieces, clicking into place,” Phyllis said. “It made sense, it felt right. It was like I always knew you in a way.”

Later in the podcast, Robertson admitted that Phyllis was “the best thing that ever came out of his past” and wilder days.

“Girl, you’re the best thing that ever came out my past,” Phil shared. “Because up until she showed up, I had nothing good to say about what happened before I repented.”

“I just walled it off — the life of sin — and I left it…,” he added. “But I look up and here comes this girl out of the blur, out of the blue. I’m like: Whoa. If you never knew you had a daughter and 45 years’s later she’s standing in front of you.”

Robertson continued, while telling his daughter, “I’m glad you found me, I’m glad I found you, all I have to say is, ‘Welcome aboard.'”

Phyllis, who is married and has two adult sons, started on her path to discovering Robertson was her father after one of her boys were gifted a DNA test and the results weren’t “matching up,” per Yahoo.com.

Robertson’s daughter also shared that she had never even seen the “Duck Dynasty” show because at its height she and her husband were out of the country for five years serving on a mission.