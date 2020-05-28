‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Reveals Daughter From Extramarital Affair

“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson got everyone’s attention when he revealed that he has discovered and embraced a daughter from an extramarital affair he had in the 1970s.

“I’ve been very open about my past,” the 74-year-old reality star shared in a statement to USA Today following the big reveal Thursday during Phil’s “Unashamed with Phil Robertson” episode on Blaze TV. (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

“It’s not something I’m proud of,” he added. “I was in a dark place, but God brought me to the light.”(RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

WATCH:

Robertson continued, while noting how it’s “amazing to see what beauty God can bring out of our messes. He makes wonderful things out of the ashes. My daughter is a living testimony of that.”

In the clip, Phil’s son’s Willie, Al, Jase and Jep discussed how they learned of the “awesome” news of his 45-year-old daughter, Phyllis.

Al and Jase said three months back they got a letter from Phyllis explaining through DNA testing she learned she might in fact be Phil’s daughter.

The boys then told their dad who was willing to do the DNA test and when it came back as a match he said, “I’m like, bring her on down.”

“I told her on the phone I always wanted a big sister,” Jep shared. “I was so excited. To me it was like a dream come true.”

“When you told me it’s a match, I said, ‘Well, I love her,'” Jase explained. And after speaking to his sister for just the first time, he shared that he “told (wife) Missy, ‘I really like her,’ which is awesome.”

And Phil’s wife who is affectionately called, “Miss Kay” embraced her as well.

“Miss Kay” …warned me: ‘Someone will come out of your past … I think it will probably be a son,’ but in this case she said, ‘I’m so glad it’s a girl,” Robertson shared.

“‘I always wanted a daughter,'” his sons chimed in for their mom’s comments.

The family didn’t disclose who the daughter was, but teased that on the next podcast on Phil’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. on Sunday where she will be introduced.