Florida Sheriff ‘Highly Recommending’ Home Owners ‘Blow’ Looters ‘Back Out Of The House With Their Guns’

A Florida sheriff warned would-be looters and home intruders Monday by encouraging residents to fire upon anyone attempting to pillage their homes, following heated protests in the Lakeland area.

“The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press briefing Monday, according to Fox 13.

“And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns,” Judd said.

“The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns… And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.” STORY: https://t.co/NjG4Frlphy pic.twitter.com/KH0g3X0POC — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 1, 2020



Lakeland, Florida, saw hundreds of demonstrators spill into a local park Sunday protesting the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, as shown in a video. The protest began peacefully but turned violent in a clash with local law enforcement, WFLA reported.

Neighboring Hillsborough County also experienced violence over the weekend as looters allegedly ransacked a Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant and a Champs Sports store. Photos from Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister also appear to show vandalized police vehicles.

We are better than this, Tampa Bay. Violence and looting is not the answer, and will not be tolerated. #SheriffChadChronister pic.twitter.com/ax4EYCuXuD — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) May 31, 2020

“For the first time in 29 years, I had to do an all-call and call every available unit from the entire 1,110-square-mile county to rush to the university area to restore some order to such a chaotic scene,” Chronister told Tampa Bay 10. (RELATED: Armed Citizens Stand Guard Against Looters In Minneapolis)

Polk County issued an 8 p.m. curfew that takes effect Monday and Hillsborough County has instituted a 9 p.m. curfew in an attempt to prevent further violence.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.