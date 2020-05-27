Trump Orders DOJ, FBI To Investigate George Floyd’s Death In Police Custody

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he had already directed the Justice Department and the FBI to look into the death of George Floyd.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd….” Trump tweeted. (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Police Officer With Knee On Man’s Throat, Man Later Died)

“….I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!” Trump added.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody two days earlier in Minneapolis, MN, sometime after a police officer knelt on his neck. Viral video of the arrest showed the police officer’s knee on Floyd’s neck, at which point he told officers that he could not breathe.

Since Floyd’s death, all four of the officers involved in his arrest have been fired, and Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck to be arrested and charged. Massive protests have led to clashes with law enforcement.