Gun Stocks Skyrocket As Violent Riots Continue

Demonstrators stand around a fire during a protest near the White House in response to the killing of George Floyd May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was fired then arrested for Floyd's death and is accused of killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck. Chauvin and three other officers, Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane, were involved in Floyd's arrest on an accusation of "forgery-in-progress". (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
Gun stocks have skyrocketed as protests and riots continue throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd.

The soaring stocks came while rioters set cars ablaze, smashed property and looted businesses across the country as activists protested the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, video of the incident showed. Derek Chauvin, the officer, has been fired and arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

A number of ammunition and gun makers were trading sharply higher after the weekend of nationwide riots, including Sturm, Ruger & Co., ammunition maker Vista Outdoor, Gunmakers American Outdoor Brands and the taser stun gun maker Axon Enterprise, Fox Business reported. (RELATED: Kansas City Police Say Bricks Staged Near Protests Were ‘To Be Used During A Riot’)

Sturm, Ruger & Co. increased 9.5% to $68.24, while Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. increased 16% to $13.66, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Protesters stand in front of the 3rd precinct police building as it burns during a protest on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Today marks the third day of ongoing protests after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd's neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, "I can’t breathe". Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Protesters stand in front of the 3rd precinct police building as it burns during a protest on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Investors factored in the possibility that violence might have already been propelling the gun sales, Fox Business reported. (RELATED: REPORT: One Man Killed After National Guard, Louisville Police Return Fire On Crowd)

A rise in gun sales had already begun during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans worried that states would deem gun stores non-essential. April gun sales had risen 71% since 2019 to almost 1.8 million gun sales, data released by Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting showed.

This data followed a massive year-over-year increase in gun sales in March at 85%, according to Fox Business. (RELATED: Three Individuals, Two Of Whom Are NYC Lawyers, Face Federal Charges For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NYPD Police Vehicles)

Other companies that provide security cameras and video transmission products used by law enforcement also saw massive increases in stock value, according to Market Watch. Stock for Cemtrex, a technology company that owns the security camera business Vicon, more than tripled in value and rose 224% in trading.

