Royal Sources Say There Are ‘No Plans’ For ‘Toxic’ Prince Andrew To Return To His Duties

Royal sources said that there are “no plans” for “toxic” Prince Andrew to return to his royal duties.

Sources with knowledge told the U.K. Sunday Times that the disgraced 60-year-old Duke of York will be retiring from public life for good over his links to dead accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Netflix Trailer For ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ Docuseries Hits Cover-Up Conspiracy Head On)

The royal was described by sources as a “busted flush” whose connection to the family is “toxic.” (RELATED: ABC News To Air Two-Hour Special About Jeffrey Epstein In January)

The insider went on to explain that there are “no plans to review” Andrew’s position. Queen Elizabeth II’s royal household, Buckingham Palace, added that nothing has changed since the Duke’s announcement back in November that he was stepping away from his royal duties “for the foreseeable future.”

It all comes following an interview Prince Andrew gave to the BBC in which he attempted to justify his friendship with Epstein and explain that his body’s inability to sweat was proof he was never involved with one of Epstein’s sex slaves, Virginia Giuffre. who claimed she was sexually abused by Andrew in 2001, per the New York Post.

The disgraced royal has denied the allegations.