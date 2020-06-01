Pornhub Traffic Continues To Skyrocket During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Business is still booming for Pornhub during the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular adult entertainment website has been releasing its streaming data throughout the crisis, and the numbers aren't slowing down.

In the latest numbers May, streaming was up at least 10% every single day worldwide from the start of May through the 24th.

For those you who have been following since March, the numbers Pornhub has been dropping have been gigantic.

To say streaming has increased would be a hell of an understatement. Business isn't just doing well, it's popping off.

People have been crushing Pornhub ever since the pandemic started.

As I always say, you can hate or love pornography all you want, but you can’t deny porn companies own the marketing game.

People eat up their insights like they’re going out of style. They just can’t get enough. They’re fascinated by how many people are watching and what they’re watching.

You can pretend like I’m incorrect, but I can promise you I’m not.

Something tells me viewership won’t slow down for a long time. As long as people are stuck at home, then Pornhub is going to be up major numbers.

You can take that guarantee to the bank.