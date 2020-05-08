Pornhub Streaming Traffic Continues To Increase During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Traffic on Pornhub continues to be huge during the coronavirus pandemic.

As I always say, you can hate or love porn as much as you want, but you can’t deny that the porn industry moves the needle in the marketing game better than anything else.

How do I know that? Because whenever Pornhub releases streaming insights, the numbers set the internet on fire.

People smash the click button. I don’t blame them. This stuff is fascinating. For example, searches for Carmen Electra went up in a huge way after her appearance on “The Last Dance.” Who doesn’t find that fascinating?

Something tells me the number won’t dip anytime soon. It seems like we’re going to hold steady for a while. Let us know in the comments what you think of the streaming data!