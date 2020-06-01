REPORT: Wisconsin Vs. Notre Dame Is Still Slated To Be Played At Lambeau Field In Green Bay

The Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game is still scheduled to happen in Green Bay.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, nobody seems to have any idea what will happen with the football season or if fans will be allowed in. That has some schools researching different options, which includes moving sites.

As of right now, the arguably most hyped non-conference game of the year won’t be changing locations, according to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Just as an FYI, we reached out to @BadgerFootball about the series with Notre Dame and a spokesperson said “There are no plans to change the locations of our series with Notre Dame.” @OneFootDown #Badgers #FightingIrish — Bucky’s 5th Quarantine (@B5Q) June 1, 2020

Everyone back home is super amped for this game against the Fighting Irish. It’s pitting two of the best teams in America against each other, and it’s happening at a historic site.

It’s literally pornographic for college football fans. It’s two great teams with great history battling on a historic field.

What more could you possibly ever want?

At the same time, it’s important to remain flexible. Will we be unhappy and complain if the game is moved? Without a doubt, but I’d rather have it happen else than not happen at all.

At the end of the day, the top priority is just making sure games happen in the fall. After that is accomplished, we can figure out what changes need to be made.

I look forward to the challenge of playing Notre Dame! Let’s hope the game lives up to the hype and stays at Lambeau.