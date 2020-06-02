CNN Chooses To Side With The Terrorists

On today’s podcast, we cover President Donald Trump’s speech calling for a restoration of order and the left-wing freakout that followed from so-called journalists at CNN. Plus, a CNN guest denies any violence from rioters and gets no pushback, and Joe Biden wants to train police to shoot people trying to kill them in the leg. Liberals just keep getting crazier.

Trump called for a return to calm and an end to the rioting sweeping across the country Monday. Naturally, liberal journalists were outraged by the idea. CNN, in particular, is now actively choosing the side of the violent mob, encouraging and justifying looting and beating while calling the president a threat to the country. We have the audio.

Celebrity instigator DeRay Mckesson was on CNN and declared Monday he has seen zero evidence that anyone involved has been violent. Award-winning journalist Christiane Amanpour listened on excitedly while offering no pushback whatsoever and did not mention the murdered and bloodied beating victims. CNN is now encouraging violence by pretending it doesn’t exist. We play the clip.

Biden left his house Monday to protest the U.S. and announce his plan to train police to shoot people charging them with a weapon in the leg. Yes, he seriously said that. We have it all.

