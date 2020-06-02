REPORT: Cowboys Could Push Dak Prescott Negotiations To The Franchise Tag Deadline

It sounds like the Dallas Cowboys are ready to go to the brink with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott and the Cowboys have been negotiating a long term deal for well over a year, and there’s no end in sight. Right now, the Cowboys have slapped the exclusive franchise tag on him, but no legit extension has been agreed upon. From the sounds of it, Dallas is ready to take this situation right to the edge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jeremy Fowler recently reported during an ESPN appearance, “I continue to hear, from sources, that Prescott and the Cowboys are both ready to drag this out to the July 15 franchise tag deadline if that’s the way it’s going to be.”

If Prescott doesn’t reach a new deal after that date, then he’ll have to play the season under the exclusive franchise tag.

How is this still going on? Seriously, how has a deal not been reached? Jerry Jones isn’t known for holding back when it comes to handing out money, which makes me think he’s just not bending to whatever Prescott’s salary demands are.

At the end of the day, Jones might just have to give up on this situation and move forward without Prescott involved.

He can’t tie himself to the former Mississippi State star forever, especially if he has to pay him an absurd amount of cash.

All I know is that the Prescott contract situation has been one of the biggest stories in football for well over a year at this point.

Either pay him what he wants or move on. The time for nonstop negotiations has come to an end.

I guess we’ll find out in about six weeks what’ll happen. No matter what, I’m ready for a conclusion to this never-ending saga.