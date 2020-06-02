‘Fuller House’ Addresses Lori Loughlin’s Absence Following College Admission Scandal

“Fuller House” finally addressed the absence of one of the show’s biggest stars, Lori Loughlin, following her involvement in “Operation Varsity Blues.”

The 55-year-old actress has been completely gone for the first half of season 5, and on the 15th episode titled “Be Yourself, Free Yourself” John Stamos, who plays Loughlin‘s character’s husband on the show, returned to explain where she had been, per US Weekly in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

Stamos’ character Uncle Jessie sought help from DJ, played by Candace Cameron Bure, to discover who is biting his daughter at school.

As the two come up with a strategy, DJ wondered if Jessie should get Aunt Becky’s approval first. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

“Aunt Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother,” Stamos’ character tells DJ. “I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this.”

DJ replied, “Right, because she’d tell you not to do what you’re about to do.”

“Exactly!” Jesse confirmed.

Loughlin, who played Becky on the original “Full House” from season 2-8, and her husband fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli were named in the college admission scandal.

The two initially pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges after being accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits.

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband have since changed their pleas to guilty. The “Full House” actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Mossimo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Based off the terms of the plea deal, the “When Calls The Heart” star will spend two months behind bars, pay a $150,000 fine and be placed on two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Her husband has agreed to serve five months behind bars, pay a $250,000 fine, also be placed on two years of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service for his crimes

A sentencing hearing has been set for August 21.