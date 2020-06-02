Trump Slams Cuomo For Losing New York To Looters, Says ‘NYC Was Ripped To Pieces’

President Donald Trump slammed Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a tweet Tuesday for his handling of the riots in New York City. He also called out the governor’s brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, referring to the situation in the city as “a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers.”

Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers. New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

The president’s tweet comes after several days of unrest and violence in major American cities which have left businesses looted and police vehicles burned. Protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent Monday night in New York City as rioters attacked police stations and ransacked stores.

The NYPD said more than 700 people were arrested Monday for the riots, according to Fox News. More than 4,400 people have been arrested nationwide in the first week since the demonstrations began.

Trump lamented that America’s largest city had been “lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum,” blaming the New York governor for not taking action. “Fredo’s ratings are down 50%,” he also said of the governor’s brother, whose prime time show on CNN has seen ratings drop immensely since the riots began.

During an address outside the White House Monday, the president vowed to employ all federal military and civilian resources to control the rioting and looting if governors did not deploy the National Guard or were unable to successfully disperse the violent demonstrations. (RELATED: US Will Designate Antifa As A Terrorist Organization, President Trump Says)

Governor Cuomo imposed a curfew on the city Monday night and announced that the state’s National Guard was on standby. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio also stated that local law enforcement would be prepared to help prevent further violence and property damage.

Although more than half the states have activated their National Guard, New York is has not done so yet.