REPORT: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter’s Brand Is A ‘Dumpster Fire’ And ‘Toxic,’ Says PR Expert

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade’s brand is “a dumpster fire” and “toxic,” one expert told Fox News following the news that her mother and father are pleading guilty in the college admissions scandal.

“It’s very hard [to make a comeback] when you’re the subject of one of the biggest education scams in American history,” branding and PR expert Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia jade (@oliviajade) on Dec 22, 2019 at 1:10pm PST

“Olivia’s influencer [career] is a dumpster fire at this point and she does not present anything other than a stone-cold, crazy option for a marketer who is considering how to spend their discretionary funds to drive brand awareness,” he added. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

Schiffer continued, telling Fox News that “Olivia presents a very toxic brand that is dangerous to advertisers because of her involvement in this criminal conspiracy to get her into college and take away a spot from someone that was more far more deserving.”

However, despite all that, the PR consultant reportedly said the influencer could rehabilitate her brand by turning off her social media and digging into community work.

“The way for her to rebuild her brand would be to shut off her social media and to actually get in the community and roll up your sleeves and do work,” Schiffer told Fox News. “Go out and help people.”

“The problem [Olivia] faces is she is battling her own narcissism, which requires her to be on camera,” he added. “If she just could begin to have empathy and to have a better understanding of how she is viewed, which includes a tremendous level of distrust and disdain, that will go a long way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia jade (@oliviajade) on Jul 29, 2019 at 6:37am PDT

As previously reported, the “Full House” actress Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have both pleaded guilty to a variety of charges for their involvement in “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Based off the terms of the plea deal, the “When Calls The Heart” star will spend two months behind bars, pay a $150,000 fine and be placed on two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Her husband has agreed to serve five months behind bars, pay a $250,000 fine, also be placed on two years of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service.

It all comes after both were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Jade and Isabella Giannulli into the University of Southern California by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Aug. 21.