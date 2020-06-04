Terrence Floyd, Brother Of George Floyd, Says ‘I’m Proud Of The Protests, But I’m Not Proud Of The Destruction’

Terrence Floyd said Thursday that he was proud of the protests that had risen up following the death of his brother, George Floyd.

“I’m just going to say this,” Floyd said during a memorial tribute in Minneapolis. “I’m proud of the protests, but I’m not proud of the destruction.” (RELATED: Terrence Floyd, Brother Of George Floyd, Calls On Protesters To ‘Do This Peacefully’)

“I’m gonna say that again. I’m proud of the protests, but I’m not proud of the destruction,” he repeated. “My brother wasn’t about that.”

WATCH:

George Floyd’s brother, Terrence: “I’m proud of the protests, but I’m not proud of the destruction.” pic.twitter.com/uvm98WHKZ7 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 4, 2020

Floyd had previously visited the place where his brother George died, calling for peaceful demonstrations and asking for justice for his family. His comments came after peaceful demonstrations in major cities nationwide gave way to violence, looting and arson.

George Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, remaining there for several minutes after he lost consciousness. Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, but Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison elevated the charge against him to murder in the second degree. The three other officers, all of whom were visible on a viral video of the incident, have also been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.