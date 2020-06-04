Texas Stadiums Are Now Allowed To Have Sporting Events At 50% Capacity For Fans

Stadiums in Texas are now allowed to fill up halfway for sporting events.

According to The Texas Tribune, sporting events can now be held in Texas with 50% of the seats full with fans as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

That means there is a very high chance football stadiums could have even more than 50% of seats fall by the time September rolls around.

Right now, Americans need all the good news we can get. It’s been a brutal time over the past few months, and we’re finally turning a corner in the world of sports.

We’ve been fighting coronavirus step by step since March, and now it’s about damn time we get the beer flowing and the games back.

Unsurprisingly, Texas is leading the way when it comes to getting butts into the seats of stadiums. It’s a state full of passionate football fans.

I’m proud of everyone who got involved in the fight to beat coronavirus over the past few months, and it’s all paying off.

We’re less than 100 days away from kickoff, and that’ll be a glorious day.