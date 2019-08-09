The Woke Capitalism List: 50 Times Huge Companies Sided With The Social Justice Warriors

Companies endorse liberal causes at seemingly every turn, virtue-signaling their way to what they hope are greater profits. Some companies get rich off their wokeness, while others falter as a result. Read the 50 times corporations attempted to capitalize on left-wing politics.

1. Electronic Arts video game features disabled woman fighting in World War II.

Electronic Arts’ 2018 game Battlefield V reenacts scenes from World War II with a twist: large amounts of the soldiers on the frontlines of battle are women. The trailer for the game features a woman with a hook for a hand killing soldiers. The words “white men” and “Nazi” were banned from the World War II game’s chat.

2. Dove designed shower gel shaped like different body types.

Dove created six uniquely shaped bottles of shower gel to “evoke the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition.” The campaign was a flop with most everyone. “Dove engineered bottles that, through functional differences, inadvertently imply there is a best body after all,” said Ian Bogost, Contributing Editor for the Atlantic.

3. Sports Illustrated featured a model in a burkini for their swimsuit edition.

Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue for 2019 featured model Halima Aden posing in a burkini and hijab. A burkini is a bathing suit that follows Islamic standards of female modesty. (RELATED: Here’s What The 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue Looks Like With Burkinis [SLIDESHOW])

4. PayPal banned conservative sites critical of Islam.

PayPal banned Jihad Watch and the American Freedom Defense Initiative from receiving donations after they were designated “hate sites” by the Soros-funded investigative group ProPublica. Jihad Watch says its purpose is to “attempt to raise awareness about the activities of the global jihadists,” while the American Freedom Defense Initiative says its purpose is to “go on the offensive when legal, academic, legislative, cultural, sociological, and political actions are taken to dismantle our basic freedoms and values.”

5. Target allows transgender people to use the bathroom they choose.

Target announced in 2016 that customers can use the bathroom or fitting room that corresponds to the gender they identify with. Over one million people signed a petition pledging to boycott the company in response. More outrage ensued after a man (who was not transgender) exposed himself to a young girl in a Target bathroom. (RELATED: Transgender Person Arrested For Taking Pictures Of Woman In Target Dressing Room)

6. Nike created an ad campaign centered around Colin Kaepernick.

Nike’s ad campaign for its 30th anniversary featured former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick is famous for kneeling during the national anthem at the start of football games during the 2016-2017 season in protest of racial injustice. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” he said. In Nike’s ad campaign, Kaepernick says, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” (RELATED: Report: Colin Kaepernick Pressured Nike To Recall American Flag-Themed Sneakers)

7. Gillette advertised with a transgender teen’s first shave.

Transgender teen Samson Bonkeabantu Brown shaves for the first time in an ad for razor giant Gillette released in May 2019. The ad is a continuation of an advertising campaign which tackles toxic masculinity.

8. Burger King created meals with emotions to raise awareness about mental illness.

Burger King offered meals designated with emotions like “pissed,” “yaaas,” “dgaf” (don’t give a f—k), “salty,” and “blue,” in support of Mental Health Awareness Month in May 2019. The promotion was called “Real Meal” and was released alongside a #FeelYourWay ad campaign aimed at destigmatizing mental illness.

9. Coca-Cola aired ads in Hungary featuring same-sex couples kissing.

Coca-Cola ran ads in Hungary of same-sex couples kissing and holding Coke products as part of their “Love is Love” campaign. István Boldog, a Hungarian member of Parliament, called for Hungarians to boycott Coca-Cola until the ads were removed. Tens of thousands of Hungarians signed a petition calling for the removal of the ads. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposes the legalization of same-sex marriage, which is currently legal in Hungary.

10. Covergirl hired a male Covergirl.

Covergirl selected makeup artist and Youtuber James Charles as its first male Covergirl. Charles, who currently has 15 million subscribers on YouTube, helped the company advertise their blastPRO Mascara.

11. Lyft allows users to select their pronouns.

Lyft announced in June 2019 that users will be given the option to select whether they would like to be addressed as “they/them/theirs,” “she/her/hers,” “he/him/his,” or “my pronouns aren’t listed.” Drivers can see the pronoun selected by the passenger. “We’re woke,” Lyft president John Zimmer told Time Magazine. (RELATED: Lyft Founder Brags About Being More ‘Woke’ Than Uber)

12. Disney CEO said it would be “difficult” to film in Georgia if its heartbeat abortion law takes effect.

Walt Disney Co-Chief Executive Bob Iger told Reuters in May 2019 it would be “very difficult” to film in Georgia if a new abortion law takes effect. The law makes it illegal for an abortion to be performed if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard,” said Iger. (RELATED: Disney Threatens To Boycott Georgia But Partners With China, Which Puts Muslims In Internment Camps)

13. Intel spends $300 million on workplace diversity in five years.

Intel committed to a $300 million investment in 2015 to achieve “full representation” in their workplace by 2020. In 2018, the company announced “full representation” had been achieved, meaning their workforce matched the percent of women and minorities in the United States skilled labor market. The company called meeting this benchmark “just the beginning.”

14. Ben & Jerry’s released an ice cream flavor to protest the Trump administration.

Ben & Jerry’s unveiled an ice cream flavor named “Pecan Resist” ahead of the 2018 midterm elections to protest what it calls the Trump administration’s regressive policies. “We cannot be silent in the face of the President’s policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights,” the company said in their announcement. The company also released a flavor inspired by Bernie Sanders, which has a chocolate disk at the top to represent the 1 percent. (RELATED: Ben & Jerry’s Announces Plans To Introduce CBD-Infused Ice Cream)

15. McDonald’s flipped its arches upside down in honor of women.

McDonald’s turned its golden arches sign in Lynwood, California upside down into a “W” sign in “celebration of women everywhere.” The move was part of a campaign on International Women’s Day in 2018. The campaign included upside down logos on social media platforms and special “packaging, crew shirts and hats, and bag stuffers” at 100 locations.

16. Pepsi released a commercial using imagery from Black Lives Matter protests.

Pepsi published an advertisement featuring Kendall Jenner that mirrored the Black Lives Matter protests. In the commercial, Jenner hands a police officer a Pepsi, a move which sparked outrage from the Black Lives Matter movement. The company pulled the ad as a result of the backlash, saying, “We did not intend to make light of any serious issue.”

17. Adidas helps teams retire their Native American mascots.

Adidas launched an initiative in 2015 to provide “design resources”and “financial support” to high school sports teams to replace their Native American logos and mascots, which they called “potentially harmful.” The company was criticized for selling uniforms to the Chicago Blackhawks and the Golden State Warriors at the same time.

18. Starbucks will eliminate all plastic straws.

Starbucks announced in July 2018 they will replace all plastic straws with sippy-cup lids and paper straws by 2020.

19. Salesforce bans some gun retailers from using their software.

Salesforce does not permit retailers who sell semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines to use its software. The company announced the policy change in May 2019, affecting some gun companies which used the software.

20. Patagonia sues Trump for shrinking national monuments.

Patagonia filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in December 2017 after Trump scaled down the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments by hundreds of thousands of acres. The outdoor clothing company said “The President Stole Your Land” in a social media campaign to promote the lawsuit.

21. Microsoft’s AI will suggest gender inclusive language.

Microsoft announced plans in May 2019 to implement an artificial intelligence tool into Microsoft Word that will underline words “that sound insensitive – and suggest corrections.” For example, the tech giant said “police man” will suggest “police officer.”

22. Marvel casts a woman as Thor.

Marvel announced in June 2019 Natalie Portman will play Thor in the upcoming movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Portman played the role of Thor’s girlfriend in the last “Thor” movie. (RELATED: Iron Man Is Now A Woman, Because Diversity)

23. Chips Ahoy! posted video of a drag queen for Mothers’ Day.

Chips Ahoy! posted a promotional video featuring drag queen Jose Cancel, who uses the stage name Vanessa Venjie Mateo, to celebrate Mothers’ Day in 2019. Cancel tells customers to buy cookies for “your real mama, your drag mama, whichever mama, somebody, whoever taking care of you, whoever you feel or consider your mama” in the Instagram video.

24. Pornhub planted trees for porn views.

Pornhub introduced an initiative to help the environment called “Give America Wood,” which planted trees for views accumulated on a specific pornographic category. (RELATED: Porn Is An Environmental Hazard, Produces As Much CO2 As 72 Countries Combined)

25. Twitter bans pronouns that refer to trans people’s biological sex.

Twitter banned misgendering or “deadnaming” transgender people in October 2018. This means Twitter users must use the preferred pronoun and name of a transgender person, or risk being suspended from the platform. Numerous users have been suspended or banned because of the policy change.

26. Bank of America ended business with clients that run immigrant detention facilities.

Bank of America announced in June 2019 it will cease all association with companies that provide immigrant detention services and prisoner services. “In recognition of the concerns of our employees and stakeholders in the communities we serve, it is our intention to exit these relationships,” a spokesperson told CNN.

27. Mastercard allows transgender people to use a non-legal name on a credit card.

Mastercard announced in June 2018 they are developing a process that would allow non-binary and transgender people to use a name other than their legal name on their credit card. The move is aimed at preventing discomfort for those who report negative experiences when their name or gender is at odds with their appearance. (RELATED: Mastercard Takes Aim At Conservative Nonprofits)

28. Netflix says calling romantic comedies “chick flicks” is sexist.

Netflix posted a Twitter thread in April 2019 arguing the phrase “chick flicks” should be “retired.” They company took issue with the “gendering” of romantic comedies: “there’s nothing inherently gendered about liking a light-hearted film with a strong female lead and emotional arc,” they said. (RELATED: Netflix Says It Will ‘Rethink’ Georgia Investments If ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Takes Effect)

29. T-Mobile airs ad calling for equal pay.

T-Mobile called for “fair and equal pay” for men and women in a commercial aired during Super Bowl LII, echoing the left’s contention that women earn less than men for the same work. The advertisement features actress Kerry Washington telling babies: “You’ll love who you want, you’ll demand fair and equal pay, you will not allow where you come from to dictate where you’re going.”

30. Macy’s pulls “mom jeans” plates after Twitter outrage.

Macy’s removed plates from their stores in July 2019 that had portions marked off for “mom jeans,” “favorite jeans,” and “skinny jeans.” The move came after a tweet went viral that asked Macy’s to ban the plates.

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

31. Pinterest bans pro-life site.

Pinterest permanently suspended pro-life news site Live Action from their platform in June 2019, saying, “We don’t allow harmful misinformation on Pinterest … That includes medical misinformation and conspiracies that turn individuals and facilities into targets for harassment or violence.” Huffington Post speculated this misinformation could include Live Action’s statement that “abortion is the only ‘medical procedure’ that aims for a 100% death rate of the patient,” as well as their statement that abortion is the “leading cause of death” in America.

32. Zara debuted a gender-neutral clothing line.

Zara, a fashion retailer, released “Ungendered,” a gender non-specific clothing line in March 2016. It featured t-shirts, jeans, and sweatshirts in neutral colors modeled by men and women.

33. Spotify censors “hate content” as determined by left-wing groups.

Spotify announced in May 2018 that it would censor music and podcasts that it considered “hate content.” The groups it announced to help identify this content include: The Southern Poverty Law Center, The Anti-Defamation League, Color Of Change, Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), GLAAD, and Muslim Advocates. The streaming service later backed off the policy, saying the provision applies only to “rare cases of the most extreme artist controversies.”

34. Apple bans pro-life site from its news platform.

Apple banned LifeSite News from its news aggregator site Apple News in July 2019 because they claimed the site “shows intolerance towards a specific group.” LifeSite News, a pro-life site, says it covers “life, faith, and family news.” Apple announced a week later it would reverse the ban. (RELATED: Apple To Roll Out More Diverse Same-Sex Couple Emojis With 75 Different Combinations)

35. Trojan ice cream truck celebrates all types of ice cream cones.

Trojan brought a “Conecocktions Ice Cream Truck” to New York City pride and served “a menu of everyone’s favorite summertime treat in an assortment of shapes, sizes and flavors.” The company also partnered with the drag queen Rosé for the promotion.

36. Youtube “fact-checks” global warming videos.

Youtube has fact-check descriptions from Wikipedia on videos which discuss climate change. “Global warming is a long-term rise in the average temperature of the Earth’s climate system, an aspect of current climate change shown by temperature measurements and by multiple effects of the warming,” the disclaimer says.

37. Victoria’s Secret hired a transgender model.

Victoria’s Secret hired transgender Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio for an advertising campaign with its PINK lingerie line.

38. Facebook banned conservative articles on Jussie Smollett.

Facebook prevented people from sharing articles from the Daily Caller and the American Conservative that discussed new information that questioned the veracity of Jessie Smollett’s hate crime claims in February 2019. Facebook said it blocked the Daily Caller article because it “goes against our Community Standards.” Facebook-owned Instagram then blocked the account of the Daily Caller reporter, Jen Kerns, when she linked to her column in her bio. (RELATED: Facebook Blocks Daily Caller Story On FBI Texts — Blames ‘Spam’ Algorithm)

Hey @Tyler2ONeil I sure do. This was on Friday- it remained blocked thru Sunday. I believe it was Harmeet’s Tweet ragging Facebook that got their attention. Thanks for your coverage! pic.twitter.com/V3AuP5EpOe — Jen Kerns (@JenKernsUSA) February 18, 2019

Facebook Honorable Mentions: Facebook censored an ad on Senator Marsha Blackburn’s pro-life beliefs. Facebook banned a German historian for saying “Islam is not part of German history.” Facebook banned a Biblical sexuality scholar twice for “hate speech.” Facebook blocked Franklin Graham’s Facebook account for supporting a law requiring people to use the bathroom that corresponds to their biological sex. Facebook censored conservative articles that said liberals would not care about the Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen convictions. Facebook temporary deleted a profile for former Nigel Farage chief advisor Raheem Kassam with no explanation. Facebook temporarily blocked White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino Jr. from making comments. Facebook removed a business’ ads for American flags because it sells guns. Facebook banned showing firearm accessory ads to minors. Facebook censored PragerU videos, but later apologized. Facebook refuses to run medical animation video by a former abortionist created by LiveAction. Facebook banned foreign pro-life advertisements during Ireland’s referendum on abortion. Facebook fired Oculus founder for supporting Trump, says the Wall Street Journal. Facebook participated in the “suppression of the distribution of conservative Facebook pages,” a whistleblower told Project Veritas. Facebook employees applied liberal biases when selecting news for the trending section, says a report from Gizmodo.

39. Airbnb requires users to agree to treat everyone “without judgement or bias.”

Airbnb announced in November 2016 that all users are required to agree to a “Community Commitment,” in which they agree to “treat everyone—regardless of race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation or age — with respect, and without judgment or bias.” Users who declined to agree were no longer allowed to use Airbnb. (RELATED: Airbnb Bans Mother Who Didn’t Want Crossdressing Man Making Her Son Uncomfortable)

40. Google will edit politically incorrect terms out of its software.

Google is implementing a “respectful code” policy that will remove words deemed problematic by Google’s diversity and inclusion team from its software. For example, Google is working to phase out the terms “master” and “slave” from its code (which is typically used in technology to refer to relationships between devices), as well as the terms “whitelist” and “blacklist.”(RELATED: Republican Google Engineer Writes Open Letter About Company’s ‘Outrage Mobs’ And ‘Witch Hunts’)

Pride Month Honorable Mentions

41. UPS

42. Burger King

43. Chipotle

44. Delta

Even sky-high screens should include love, diversity, acceptance and inclusion for all. Enjoy our Pride Collection this month on Delta Studio. #LoveisLove pic.twitter.com/SSoaPGlR6f — Delta (@Delta) June 24, 2019

45. Oreo

We’re proud to celebrate inclusivity for all gender identities and expressions. In partnership with NCTE, we’re giving away special edition Pronoun Packs and encouraging everybody to share their pronouns with #Pride today and every day. pic.twitter.com/z91M2ubQ3k — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 30, 2019

46. Calvin Klein

47. Under Armour

Special edition UA #Pride HOVR SLK. Ready to support Pride parade marchers across the world. #UnitedWeWin. Under Armour is proud to support @AthleteAlly in their mission to champion equality and create an inclusive community for all athletes. Support now. https://t.co/xbu1IaL9nD pic.twitter.com/IQKw86UCv2 — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) June 2, 2019

48. Tesla

Walking into Pride Month like… pic.twitter.com/4P4dCeTHv8 — Tesla (@Tesla) June 1, 2019

49. Uber

#Pride is about celebrating diversity, accepting differences and uniting for change. Across the globe, our employees and driver-partners are helping to raise awareness about diversity within the LGBTQIA+ community. ????️‍???? Read their stories → https://t.co/qpumsJRJBI pic.twitter.com/yUZG2YKTCD — Uber (@Uber) June 4, 2019

50. PlayStation