Woman Complains About Kids Playing In A Toy Car Because None Of Them Have A Driver’s License

A woman made an absurd claim in a viral video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @yeshacallahan, which has been viewed nine million times, an older woman complained about a group of very small kids playing in a toy car in a park.

Her beef? None of them have driver's licenses! Yes. The woman is upset that the kids, who probably aren't older than five, don't have the proper documentation to drive a toy car.

Watch the unreal exchange below.

This lady is mad that the kids don’t have a drivers license pic.twitter.com/QrfOvDAE8l — Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) June 4, 2020

My friends, this is what we like to call a take quake! That's an earthquake of a take. If you want to complain about kids, then have at it.

I'm not exactly the biggest fan of kids myself. However, you're going to have to find a much better excuse than the fact they don't have driver's licenses!

Lady, you’re in a park meant to play in and they’re in a toy car, which probably tops out at five MPH.

I’m fairly confident the police don’t give a damn about whether or not the driver has a license. You could pick that thing up with one hand and toss it if you wanted to.

Clearly she just didn’t want the kids around her and the license excuse was the first thing that popped into her mind.

Like I said, it’s a quake take!

Thanks for the laughs! No matter how stupid of an attempt it was, I enjoyed the fact the lady made an effort!