Kylie Jenner Deletes Video Of Brand New $3M Bugatti After Receiving Backlash Online

Reality star Kylie Jenner deleted a video of her brand new $3M Bugatti after she received backlash.

Jenner shared a video showing off her new ride on social media before shortly deleting the shot, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Kylie Jenner shows off her new Bugatti ???????? pic.twitter.com/7ALTe9W01D — The Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 6, 2019

“How can people justify buying more cars then they possibly need when there are people out there who can’t eat!” one user commented on the post, according to The Blast. “Like I get it’s your money and you earn it but HOW do you justify not doing good with it I just don’t get it. The money you spent on this you could of [sic] fed a village for a year at LEAST.” (RELATED: REPORT: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Taking A Break After Dating For 2 Years)

Another added, “Oh yay! Another new car! Meanwhile, there’s people struggling to make ends meet and feed themselves. I’m happy for her but damn when is enough enough?”

This isn’t the first time Jenner has shared her pricey cars on social media, but the reaction from fans prompted the reality star to delete.

The addition to her car collection comes after news broke that Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott had split and was hospitalized at the end of September due to illness.