Former Iowa Athletes Accuse Football Strength And Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle Of Racial Acts

Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been accused of racial acts by multiple former players.

In a long thread tweeted out by @RedditCFB, several players have released statements about the treatment they received from Doyle and the Iowa culture in general. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One player accused Doyle of asking if he gangbanged, another player accused Doyle of claiming black people don’t like water and one player accused Doyle of mocking the way he dressed after being at his girlfriend’s house.

You can read tweets from the thread below.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said he was “saddened” to hear some of the allegations that were made and wished the athletes “had reached out to us directly. I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now.”

You can read his full statement below.

Obviously there are more and more players speaking out right now given the fact the country has been consumed by civil unrest after the death of George Floyd.

Never in my life have I ever seen race become such a huge topic. Will Iowa do anything about these allegations?

I have no idea, but I have a feeling they won’t have a choice. You simply can’t have this many allegations without anyone looking into it.

We’ll see if more Hawkeyes players step forward with claims about Doyle and the program, but this is an ugly look.