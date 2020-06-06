Former Iowa Athletes Accuse Football Strength And Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle Of Racial Acts

Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been accused of racial acts by multiple former players.

In a long thread tweeted out by @RedditCFB, several players have released statements about the treatment they received from Doyle and the Iowa culture in general.

One player accused Doyle of asking if he gangbanged, another player accused Doyle of claiming black people don’t like water and one player accused Doyle of mocking the way he dressed after being at his girlfriend’s house.

You can read tweets from the thread below.

Iowa players are sharing stories about racially charged treatment they received from strength coach Chris Doyle. Doyle is the highest paid strength coach in the country. https://t.co/KtVwvlwH9o — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 6, 2020

Time for the truth: pic.twitter.com/aBeVbtfvc4 — Terrance Pryor (@Tpryor51) June 6, 2020

Thank you James!! I remember when I used to wear my tank tops in the facility, I used to get called in the coaches office because I had too much tattoos and it wasn’t the “Iowa culture” or the “Iowa Way”. https://t.co/gYMtSDTMKR — HaitianQ (@__haitianprince) June 6, 2020

Just got his from a former Iowa football player who is white. Walking on egg shells is becoming a theme. pic.twitter.com/RTKx3tEEgi — Tyler Devine (@devine_tyler) June 6, 2020

lol strength n conditioning coach at Iowa CoAch DOYLE ask me did I gangbang in the offseason cause I ain’t run track or wrestle. Type shit is that. Pops was ready to kill em. — Stephen B (@Recklezz___) June 4, 2020

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said he was “saddened” to hear some of the allegations that were made and wished the athletes “had reached out to us directly. I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now.”

You can read his full statement below.

“As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to heart the messages we hear.” pic.twitter.com/wqg2ZoX8pk — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

Obviously there are more and more players speaking out right now given the fact the country has been consumed by civil unrest after the death of George Floyd.

Never in my life have I ever seen race become such a huge topic. Will Iowa do anything about these allegations?

I have no idea, but I have a feeling they won’t have a choice. You simply can’t have this many allegations without anyone looking into it.

We’ll see if more Hawkeyes players step forward with claims about Doyle and the program, but this is an ugly look.