NYPD Arrests Man For ‘Terroristic Threats’ After He Appeared To Threaten To Burn Diamond District

The New York Police Department has arrested a Brooklyn man for “making terroristic threats” after he allegedly threatened to burn down the Diamond District if the mayor did not meet with protesters.

Israel “Ace” Burns, 34, has been charged with one count of making terroristic threats, one count aggravated harassment, and one count of false reporting, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Media And Politicians Who Downplayed Violence And Looting)

Burns was interviewed live on Fox News Saturday where he appeared to suggest that he would burn down a Manhattan block famous for jewelry dealers unless Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio met with protesters and gave “some direction.”

WATCH:

“Today, I’m giving a demonstration from Barclay’s Center at 6 p.m. to City Hall, and that’s the first stop — and we’re hoping [Mayor] De Blasio and [Gov.] Cuomo come out and talk to us and give the youth some direction,” Burns said to Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich Saturday.

“But if they don’t, then [the] next stop is the Diamond District. And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is awfully cheap. So, we’re giving them a chance right now to do the right thing,” Burns said

Burns was taken to central booking and had not been released, Fox reported. (RELATED: Ferguson’s First Black Mayor Bemoans Damage To City)

Earlier tonight, a man wearing this mask threatened, in a live @FoxNews interview, to burn Manhattan’s diamond district down. Within hours, we identified the man & took him in to be interviewed. pic.twitter.com/NHggPloCAv — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 7, 2020

Burns’ comments came as protests and riots occurred throughout the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, video showed. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.