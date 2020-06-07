Hue Jackson Says He Wanted The Cleveland Browns To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Hue Jackson wanted the Cleveland Browns to sign Colin Kaepernick a few years ago.

Kaepernick has been back in the news amid protesting and riots around America and Drew Brees‘ national anthem comments. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Well, Jackson, who was fired in 2018 by Cleveland, apparently wanted the Browns to pull the trigger on signing the former 49ers passer, who infamously started the national anthem protests in the NFL.

“I wanted him. It just didn’t work out. Obviously, those things do have to work from a finance, draft, whatever all that is. And that wasn’t my decision,” the former Browns coach said during a recent interview on “The Really Big Show” on WKNR AM-850 when talking about potentially signing Kaepernick after the 2016 season, according to The News-Herald.

Is anyone shocked that Jackson was overruled on signing Kaepernick? I don’t know how many times it has to be said before it sinks in, but no NFL team is going to touch him.

If he was a superstar quarterback, then maybe one would tolerate the circus that comes with signing Kaep.

However, he’s not Tom Brady or Russell Wilson. He’s a quarterback whose play fell off of a cliff at the end of his career.

You’re delusional if you think an NFL team is going to sign a backup quarterback that brings that kind of attention.

It’s just not going to happen and to pretend otherwise is just stupid.

Whether Jackson or a different coach wants Kaepernick, there’s not a GM or owner in the league interested in biting that bullet.